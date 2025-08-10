Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Congress celebrated the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with sex workers here on Saturday. The Congress party organised a unique programme in Mumbai, where General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh remarked that a unique event was conducted for women who are not given due respect in society.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "There is a relationship on the holy occasion of Raksha Bandhan, there is a relationship between brother and sister, brother protects his sister. We conducted a unique event here today to connect such women who are not given their due respect and identity by society to the mainstream. The Congress party organised this programme."

"Through this programme, a message will be sent that people who are extremely poor are compelled to do this out of helplessness; if we want to bring a smile to their faces and make them happy, then we can provide them money for the school fees of their children, we can honour them. There can be nothing bigger than this for a brother and a sister I would want this programme to be done across the country," he added.

Meanwhile, in line with adherence to social and essential causes, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday tied a rakhi to a tree on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and 'Bihar Tree Protection Day' at Rajdhani Vatika in Patna. He said that the tree plantation is extremely essential to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change. The Chief Minister stated that in addition to the thread-tying ritual, a tree plantation drive was conducted at the venue.

In a social media post on X, Nitish Kumar wrote, "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and 'Bihar Tree Protection Day,' a Raksha Sutra (protective thread) was tied to a tree today at Rajdhani Vatika in Patna. Additionally, on this occasion, tree plantation was also carried out at Rajdhani Vatika."

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on August 9 throughout India, in honour of the protective bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

