New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee meeting at the AICC headquarters in the national capital began on Tuesday morning.

Congress top brass, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, Rajasthan Congress leader and CWC member Sachin Pilot along with other party leaders arrived at the AICC headquarters in Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Tuesday.

The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to meet to finalise the remaining candidates of the party for the seven-phase polls beginning April 19.

Alongside, the party leaders will also pass a resolution lauding former party chief Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14 and ended in Mumbai on March 17.

The CWC will also endorse the draft of the manifesto prepared by the manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram who heads the Manifesto committee had said that the party's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls will be a "people's manifesto" and apart from public consultations by party leaders, suggestions have been taken through e-mail and a website.

The party also made five guarantees:

Hissedari Nyay that calls for a caste census and the call to remove the ceiling of 50 percent reservation for SC/ST

Yuva Nyay which promises 30 lakh central government jobs in accordance to a job calendar, as well as guaranteed apprenticeship to educated youth. The Congress guarantees an annual job package of Rs 1 lakh for diploma holders up to the age of 25, a commitment to enact stringent laws to get rid of paper leaks, the establishment of social security measures in the gig economy and the initiation of 'Yuva Roshni' aimed at fostering startups among individuals below 40 years of age

Kisaan Nyay guaranteeing MSP to crops and providing a legal framework for MSP in accordance with the Swaminathan Committee recommendations.

Naari Nyay which promises one lakh a year to women in poor families.

Shramik Nyay which guarantees minimum Rs 400 per day to MNREGA workers

The Congress is also likely to take a final call on Rahul Gandhi contesting from the erstwhile party bastion of Amethi. A call on the candidate for Rae Bareli will also be taken during this meeting. (ANI)

