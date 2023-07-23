Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] 23 July (ANI): The BJP on Sunday opened its new Election Management office in Bhopal. The inauguration event was presided over by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijavargiya, and BJP's state president BD Sharma, among others.

Addressing party supporters at the inauguration event, BD Sharma said, "Our Election Management Office in Madhya Pradesh has embarked on its journey today with God's blessings. Our election campaign has already begun and the office launched today will take care of election management."

Also Read | For the Love of Rajkumar! Girl Cuts Off Power Supply of Entire Village in Bihar’s Bettiah to Meet Lover.

Taking a jibe at former chief minister and current Congress state chief, Kamal Nath's participation at a backward classes convention, the BJP state president said, "Our OBC brothers and sisters know how the Congress lied to them. They were cheated by the Congress."

Also responding to Kamal Nath's statement 'vote for the truth and not me', Sharma said, "The people of Madhya Pradesh know what the truth is."

Also Read | Telangana Government Issues Rs 1 Lakh Financial Assistance for Minorities With 100% Subsidy.

"Every single citizen of Madhya Pradesh is aware of the reality before 2003," he added.

Also taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP leader said, "Everyone knows how the AAP lied to the people to come to power. Under its governance (in Delhi and Punjab), the poor have been robbed of their rights."

Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday also announced the election in-charges for four poll-bound states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was appointed the BJP's election in-charge for Rajasthan while former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi were named co-in-charges.

Om Prakash Mathur was appointed as the party's poll in-charge for Chhattisgarh and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was named his co-incharge. Union Environment Minister, Bhupendra Yadav was named the party's poll in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw being made his co-in-charge.

BJP MP and former Union minister, Prakash Javadekar, was appointed as the BJP's Telangana election in-charge while Sunil Bansal was named his co-in-charge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)