New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking to discuss the cancellation of the Tungsten mining project in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

Congress MP Tagore stated that the proposed mining project presents a serious risk to the region's ecosystem, which houses Tamil Nadu's first Biodiversity Heritage Site.

He emphasized that the project would not only damage the environment but also negatively impact the livelihoods of thousands of people who rely on the land for their survival.

Tagore urged support in requesting the Union government to take immediate action to address the concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Manickam Tagore said that the key demands include: canceling the mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Ltd, protecting the environment and biodiversity of the region, and making the state government's permission mandatory for granting mining licenses.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Manickam Tagore wrote, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house to discuss a definite matter of urgent importance. The auction of tungsten mines in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has sparked widespread concern among the local communities, and I stand in solidarity with them to demand the cancellation of this project."

"This move aims to protect approximately 5000 acres of land in the region. The Tamil Nadu government yesterday passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly, urging the Union government to cancel the mining rights granted to Hindustan Zine Ltd. This resolution is a testament to the state government's commitment to protecting the environment, biodiversity, and livelihoods of its citizens," he said.

In his letter he said, "The proposed mining project poses a significant threat to the region's ecosystem, which is home to the first Biodiversity Heritage Site in Tamil Nadu. The project will not only harm the environment but also affect the livelihoods of thousands of people who depend on the land for their survival."

"We demand that the Union government respect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and cancel the mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Ltd. We also demand that the state government's permission be made mandatory for granting mining licenses in the future.I urge all to support this demand and join me in requesting the Union government to take immediate action to address the concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu," read the letter.

He further stated key demands include: canceling the mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Ltd, protecting the environment and biodiversity of the region, and making the state government's permission mandatory for granting mining licenses.

"Let us stand together to protect the rights of our citizens and preserve the natural resources of our country," said Tagore.

Following the passage of a special resolution in the Tamil Nadu assembly opposing the tungsten mining project, farmers and members of the Anti-Tungsten Mining Project Association welcomed the move and reiterated their demand to declare 48 villages, including Arithapatti, in Madurai district as a protected biodiversity and agricultural zone.

Arithapatti was declared Tamil Nadu's first biodiversity heritage site in 2022. The region, which encompasses seven hills, is home to numerous ancient monuments, including the Samanar Parai rock-cut temple and Vatteluttu inscriptions. It also hosts rare bird species, such as the Rasaali Parrot.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that as long as he is the Chief Minister of the state he will not allow tungsten mining at Melur in Madurai district.

The Union Government recently announced it had granted tungsten mining rights in Melur to Hindustan Zinc Limited. The Chief Minister was speaking in the Assembly after Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan moved a resolution condemning the Union Government's decision.

"The DMK government will not allow tungsten mining in Madurai. I clearly say that as long as I am the Chief Minister, Tungsten Mineral Mine in Nayakkarpatti Village, Melur Taluk, Madurai District will not allowed," Stalin said. (ANI)

