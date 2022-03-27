Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], March 27 (ANI): Three people including the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena were booked in a gang-rape case, said a police official on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Alwar district and the victim, a minor, belonged to the Dausa district of the state, officials said. The victim's family filed a complaint with the police in Dausa. The case has been registered under the POCSO Act.

Nathulal Meena, an SHO in the Dausa district, said a case has been filed and investigations are being carried out.

"Case has been filed against three people including the son of MLA Johari Lal Meena. They are accused of gang-rape after giving intoxicating substance and clicking obscene photos of the victim for blackmailing to extort Rs 15.40 lakh and jewellery," he said. (ANI)

