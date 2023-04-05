New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, on Wednesday, moved a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Adani issue.

The Congress MP gave the suspension of business notice under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business.

In the letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Pramod Tiwari stated, "That this house do suspend zero hour and other business of the day to discuss the need to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate into the serious allegations of corporate fraud, corruption, stock-market manipulation and financial management against the Adani group and the government's role in promoting the business interests of the Adani group, including the illegal allocation of coal mines, amending rules and regulations to allow bidding of six airports, negotiations with countries for big-ticket projects, etc".

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has also given an adjournment motion notice to discuss "government failure" in constituting a JPC to investigate charges of fraud, corruption and financial mismanagement of the Adani group.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the "reported procurement" of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government.

Other than them, CPI MP P Santosh Kumar has given the Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding the government provide statehood to the Union Territory of Puducherry.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has given a suspension of business notice to discuss "huge losses" incurred by farmers across the country on account of damage to standing crops due to unseasonal rainfall and the need for a special package by the Government of India to compensate the farmers.

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has also given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

The ongoing budget session of the Parliament has faced repeated disruptions amid the Opposition's demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue, and the ruling BJP's demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in London. (ANI)

