Chandigrah (Punjab) [India], September 15 (ANI): Congress MP and leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, after reaching Punjab, visited Baba Budha ji Samadh Astan Gurudwara in Ramdas, Amritsar on Monday.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Gurudwara. The leader of the opposition also visited a house in Bhonewal village before proceeding to pay respects at the samadhis of Baba Budha Sahib. Following his visit to Gurudwara, Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the flood-affected areas of Ajnala, Ramdas, Gurdaspur and Pathankot. In these areas and will interact with the affected families.

Additionally, Gandhi will also visit Gurchak village in the Gurdaspur district. Ahead of his visit, the village head asserted that they plan to present their demands for the construction of a check dam to prevent river water from flooding their village and damaging crops and land. He also mentioned that the floods have destroyed all of their crops.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira announced that Rahul Gandhi will assess the efforts made by both the central and state governments in response to the floods in Ramdas. He also mentioned that Gandhi plans to meet with the families affected by the disaster. Additionally, Khaira emphasised that Congress workers have made significant contributions to assist the victims.

During Gandhi's visit, former cabinet minister and ex-MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, representing the Congress party, stated that Rahul Gandhi has inspired everyone to serve. Speaking to reporters, Sidhu emphasised that although her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, could not visit the flood-affected areas, assistance has been provided to the victims by the former cricketer.

But Sidhu also blamed the state government for the flood situation and asserted that if proper preparations had been made, people would not be facing these challenges today.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Pragat Singh stated that Punjab has suffered significant losses due to recent floods and emphasised that Rahul Gandhi is someone who truly understands the pain the people of Punjab are experiencing. He criticised the government for failing to prepare adequately for the floods and mentioned that the SDRF fund has not been properly accounted.

Meanwhile, according to the latest flood report,1,98,525 hectares of total crop area have been affected in Punjab with major losses reported in Gurdaspur (40,169 hectares), Patiala (17,690 hectares), Tarn Taran (12,828 hectares), Fazilka (25,182 hectares), Ferozepur (17,257 hectares) and Kapurthala (17,574 hectares), etc.

According to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh, the total death toll due to floods in Punjab has reached 56 across the state to date. (ANI)

