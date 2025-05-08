New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Congress MP Rajiv Shukla on Wednesday said the all-party meeting called by the Centre on Thursday is aimed at briefing all political parties about how Operation Sindoor was carried out. He welcomed the move, saying it was good that the government was consulting everyone.

"The all-party meeting has been called to brief everyone about the situation and how the operation was carried out. It is very good that the Government will hold a discussion with everyone," Shukla told ANI.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Gym Trainer Blackmails Minor Girl Using Nude Photos, Rapes Her Multiple Times; Case Registered.

The Congress leader also expressed support for the air strikes carried out by Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor. "We welcome the air strikes. We have always said we are in support of the government in whatever steps it takes against terrorism," he added.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal earlier confirmed that party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting. "Both the LoPs (Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge) will be there," Venugopal said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 'Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors Congratulate Armed Forces for Giving Befitting Reply to Pakistan, Says Amit Shah (See Pics).

When asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend, Venugopal said, "The country is expecting that."

The Centre called the all-party meeting following air strikes by Indian forces that dismantled nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under Operation Sindoor.

Details of the operation were shared in a media briefing on Wednesday by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the operation was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and their families. She informed that nine terror sites were targeted during the operation.

Col Sofiya Qureshi also presented videos of the precision strikes, including footage of attacks on terror camps in Muridke. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)