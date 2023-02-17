New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Making a fresh attack on the Central government over the Hindenburg-Adani controversy, Congress MP Rajni Patil on Friday demanded the formation of a Joint parliamentary committee (JPC) so that the truth could be revealed.

"Whatever speech they give in Lok Sabha but when it comes to Adani they don't utter a word. How Adani became the second richest person in the world by capturing the wealth of India. A Joint parliamentary committee (JPC) committee should be formed so that truth can be revealed," Congress MP Patil said.

Also Read | Delhi Mayor Election 2023: Nominated Members of MCD Cannot Vote in Poll, Says Supreme Court.

In 1992, when Harshad Mehta's case came to light, the JPC committee was formed and the truth had come to the fore. When Adani's fraud was taking place, it was not understood what the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was doing. Adani has violated SEBI rules but no action has been taken, Patil stated.

Congress MP alleged that "Many rules were changed for Adani and he has been benefited. Adani was given access to the airport, and ports, as well as the same, was done in defence, in which Adani was also included in the defence agreement with Israel while he does not have any experience in this.

Also Read | Kaliyoottu Festival Row: Politics Has No Role in Daily Worship and Festivals of Temples, Says Kerala High Court.

Congress MP Rajni Patil further stated, in 2014 when PM Modi came to power he talked about good days but nothing happened. In fact, in these years most of the black money is being deposited in Swiss banks.

Reacting over agencies conducting surveys and raids Congress MP alleged, "Modi ji has started the work of intimidation through agencies that whosoever speaks against the central government, action against them will be taken."

The US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research came out with a report making allegations about stock manipulation and accounting fraud against Adani group firms. The Adani group has refuted the charges.

The Opposition parties had demanded discussion over investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions "in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians" following the Hindenburg Research report. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)