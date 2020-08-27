New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress MP and Convenor of the United Democratic Front (UDF), Benny Behanan on Wednesday alleged that fire in the Kerala secretariat on Tuesday was part of "a planned agenda" and sought an inquiry by NIA or the state high court into the incident.

"The fire in the secretariat is a planned agenda. So many important files were kept in the political wing. Especially the files related to the consulate, programmes of ministers, and foreign tours of ministers. NIA needs some of those files to enquire in the gold smuggling case," Behanan said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Bypolls 2020: BJP Names Syed Zafar Islam as Party Candidate For UP Seat.

He said that it is not believable that the fire was caused due to short circuit and alleged that it was "planned agenda to destroy files in the gold smuggling case".

"We want an inquiry into the matter either by NIA or the Kerala High Court. Any other inquiry by the state agencies will not be sufficient," he said.

Also Read | Vishvendra Singh, Sachin Pilot Loyalist and Former Rajasthan Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Behanan said he had written to Chief Justice of Kerala High Court in the matter.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the no-confidence motion made a long statement in the assembly. But he didn't answer any allegations raised by opposition made against him. He can't deny the allegation against him," he said.

Behanan sought to compare Kerala Chief Minister with Hitler and alleged that he "made a plan to destroy the important files" as he cannot respond to allegations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)