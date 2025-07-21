New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has moved a notice of motion in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Bihar, conducted months ahead of the legislative assembly elections in the state.

In a notice given to the General Secretary of the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), the Congress MP urged the house to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

The notice reads, "That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections followed by a plan to conduct a similar exercise nation-wide including disenfranchisement of a large sections of the poor and marginalized, directly undermine the citizen's fundamental right to vote and erode the fairness and integrity of our electoral system."

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin today with Opposition INDIA bloc gearing to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre on several key issues, including Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Air India (AI) 171 crash.

The Parliament is set to witness heated debates as the Opposition parties look to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding accountability from the government, and to bring up the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission said that 95.92 per cent per cent of electors in Bihar have been covered under the draft electoral list as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

As per official data, out of 7.89 crore total electors (as on June 24, 2025), over 7.57 crore total electors have been covered. Around 4.08% i.e., 32.23 lakh remaining enumeration forms are yet to be received, the release said. (ANI)

