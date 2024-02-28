Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Wednesday dismissed the BJP's allegation that his supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha here.

"I can understand the frustration of the BJP. They have lost badly despite both parties (BJP-JDS) coming together and trying every trick in the book to get an extra Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka," Hussain told ANI.

"The supporters were sloganeering 'Naseer Sahab Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad'", he added.

He said that he did not hear anybody shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan in the Vidhana Soudha.

"Had I heard that, I would have sent him to jail. I come from a freedom fighter's family. I represent a party that has fought and brought freedom to this country," Hussain said.

He said that he does not need lessons in nationalism and patriotism from anyone.

He also said that no journalist heard or recorded the pro-Pakistan slogan or asked him any questions till he was there in Vidhana Soudha.

"If at all somebody shouted this slogan, he has to be taken to task and strict punishment should be given. I cleared this yesterday too," Hussain said.

"I have a feeling that this could be doctored, anything can happen today and this is the favorite slogan for BJP. If this is a doctored video, the person who is responsible and the people who are circulating this should be taken to task and action should be taken against them," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP workers held a protest outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday over the alleged Pro-Pakistan slogans by Hussain's supporters.

However, Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge refuted the claims and said it's audible that the supporters were chanting "Naseer Hussain and Syed Sahab zindabad".

"It is very clear in the audio that they have said Naseer Hussain and Syed Sahab zindabad...This is nothing but a desperate measure for the BJP to get back in the game. The party has done an audio forensic check and it is found that there is nothing like that. The government's FSL report is expected by 11 am," said Priyank Kharge.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader said that if the claims were proven by forensic analyses the person behind them would be punished. The speaker said he would call for a complete probe.

"After the RS election this incident happened outside premises of assembly. If it is true, I condemn it and action should be taken. Who was this person who allegedly sloganeered, how did he come in, a detailed enquiry is required? I will discuss with HM and CM and DCM. The police must conduct a detailed investigation. I request parties not to politicise the issue, we should cooperate in the enquiry, else the anti-national person if he is there he may escape" UT Khader said. (ANI)

