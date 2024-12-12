New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad expressed concerns over the Maharashtra government's priorities.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, she questioned the lavish spending on the swearing-in ceremony of the CM and deputy CMs, while the state cabinet remains unformed.

Gaikwad also highlighted the need for the state government to address the recent violence in Parbhani city and form the state cabinet as soon as possible.

"They spent so much on the Swearing-in-Ceremony of Maharashtra CM and deputy CMs, the state cabinet should also have taken the oath. Unfortunately, the state cabinet has not taken the oath...Violence broke out in the Parbhani city. The state government needs to control the situation there...The state cabinet should be formed as soon as possible..," she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also slammed the Mahayuti government alleging that such incident have become common in the state.

"Since this government (Mahayuti) has come to power, such incidents have become common here. People should maintain peace; everyone knows that we, the people of Maharashtra, have always been with Babasaheb and his ideas."

Maharashtra Congress' chief spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil attacked the government alleging that there was a conspiracy behind the violence.

"The way there has been an attempt to incite violence in Markatwadi and other places, we think that this can also be a conspiracy to throw the state into violence," he alleged.

Earlier, violence took place in Parbhani city of Maharashtra on Wednesday over the alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution. Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade urged people to maintain peace.

"The police administration is on the road. We have the situation under control; we have called in additional police. So on this, I appeal to everyone through you to maintain peace and tranquillity," he said. (ANI)

