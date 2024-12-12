Mumbai, December 12: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey slammed the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra on Thursday for its delay in forming a cabinet amid deteriorating law and order in the state. "The swearing-in of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister was a mere formality...The state cabinet has not been formed. Who will talk about development in the state? The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated," Anand Dubey told ANI.

"Violence broke out (in Parbhani city) over damaging the replica of the Indian Constitution. The situation in the state is very unfortunate. We want the state cabinet to be formed as soon as possible so that development work can take place in the state," he added. MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the state government had not appointed a Home Minister and questioned if the state would be run from Delhi. Parbhani Violence: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Dig at BJP-Led Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra, Says ‘Priority of Govt Is To Stay in Power’ (Watch Video).

"The results of Maharashtra assembly elections were declared on 23rd November and it took them (Mahayuti) 10-11 days to decide the name of Maharashtra CM and Deputy CMs. There is no information regarding the state cabinet ministers. Violence broke out in the Parbhani city and we don't know who is the home minister of the state as law and order is a state subject. The Chief Minister and Deputy CMs are in Delhi. Will the state government run from Delhi? The state cabinet should be formed as soon as possible," she said.

Congress MP Varsha Gaekwad said that the state cabinet needed to be formed as soon as possible. "They spent so much on the Swearing-in-Ceremony of Maharashtra CM and deputy CMs, the state cabinet should also have taken the oath. Unfortunately, the state cabinet has not taken the oath...Violence broke out in the Parbhani city. The state government needs to control the situation there...The state cabinet should be formed as soon as possible," she said. Elections in India 2024: Look Back at Lok Sabha, State Assembly Polls That Redefined Regional and National Politics.

Earlier, violence broke out in Parbhani city on Wednesday over the alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution. Special Inspector General, Nanded, Shahaji Umap said, "The situation is peaceful. The people who had gathered here in the afternoon, they had to give a representation to the District Magistrate--those people damaged some shops, CCTV cameras, and hoardings of shops."

"Later, the police had to use some force to control the situation. We have detained about fifty people. The process of registering cases against them has started. The accused of this incident has also been arrested, and a case has been registered against him. He is currently undergoing treatment as the mob has beaten him--he is a lunatic and undergoing treatment; his mental condition is not good. We have also found the documents during the investigation. So I appeal to everyone to maintain peace without giving much importance to this incident," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP-led Mahayuti government over violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani and said that the priority of the government is to stay in power. She said the state does not have a full-time home minister who has responsibility for law and order.

"It's a very shameful incident, and the violence that is happening is unfortunate. Today, we are in such a situation that the government is sidelining the Constitution. To date, there is no home minister in the state who has the responsibility of law & order," Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP, told ANI. "The violence shows the failure of this government.... It shows the government's priorities, which is to save their rule and not work for the people of the state," she alleged.

Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade urged people to maintain peace. "The police administration is on the road. We have the situation under control; we have called in additional police. So on this, I appeal to everyone through you to maintain peace and tranquillity," he said.

