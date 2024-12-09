New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Congress MP Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and urged discussion of the pressing issue of removal of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on agricultural products and essential food items.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance. Hon'ble Speaker Sir, I rise to move an adjournment motion to discuss the pressing issue of the removal of GST on agricultural products and essential food items, which is a matter of great concern for both our farmers and the common people of the nation," Vijay Vasanth stated in an adjournment motion notice.

He further urged the government to remove the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all agricultural products, including farming equipment and inputs.

"This will provide much-needed relief to our farmers, who are struggling with high costs of production. The removal of GST would reduce their financial burden, lower input costs, and help boost agricultural production. This is crucial at a time when our farmers are facing challenges due to unpredictable weather patterns, inflationary pressures, and increasing input costs," he added.

The Congress leader further demanded an exemption from GST on all staple food items, such as Atta, Maida, Suji, Besan, and other essential food products.

"Secondly, I demand an exemption from GST on all staple food items, such as Atta, Maida, Suji, Besan, and other essential food products. These items form the basic diet of millions of Indian families, and the imposition of GST on these products directly impacts the cost of living for the common man. By removing GST on these items, the government would provide significant relief to the public, especially the economically weaker sections of society, who are struggling to make ends meet," he said.

"Additionally, I call for increased allocation to key agricultural initiatives, such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, irrigation projects, and agricultural research. These programs play a vital role in improving the welfare of our farmers. ensuring food security, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. The government must prioritize these areas to improve the livelihoods of farmers and enhance the overall productivity of the agricultural sector," he said.

He urged the government to take a holistic approach to addressing the concerns of farmers and the common man.

"The steps I have outlined today are crucial for ensuring the prosperity of our agricultural sector and the well-being of the people of India. I hope the government will take immediate and necessary action to address these issues," he said.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

