Bengaluru, December 9: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly slapped, strangled and molested his father's tenant at an apartment complex in Sanjaynagar, north Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the accused attempted to initiate a conversation with the 26-year-old woman while she was collecting a parcel near the apartment’s main gate. His advances were rejected by the woman as he was under the influence of alcohol, which enraged him, and he assaulted her. Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was filed, leading to the arrest of the accused.

According to a report by Times of India, the woman, who resides in the apartment complex where the accused, K Manjunath Gowda, lives with his family, was subjected to a violent attack around 10:30 PM on December 3. She had stepped out to collect a parcel when Gowda approached her. The complainant stated that upon ignoring him, Gowda became agitated and slapped her. In a shocking escalation, he allegedly tried to strangle her, pinning her against a wall. When she managed to resist and attempted to flee, the accused allegedly bit her finger and tried to drag her back into his apartment. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Blackmails Girlfriend Using Private Videos, Extorts INR 2.5 Crore and Luxury Car; Arrested.

The victim, who hails from West Bengal, also mentioned that earlier in the day, Gowda had peeped through her window and asked if he could enter her flat, a behaviour she described as recurrent, as reported by India Today. In her complaint, she emphasised that this was not the first time he had made her feel uncomfortable. The woman also revealed that Gowda had previously made unwanted advances, which had left her feeling unsafe in the apartment complex. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Visiting Relatives in Nelamangala Found Dead in Bathroom With ‘Strange Marks’ on Face, Probe Launched.

In response to the arrest, Gowda's father, Kempegowda, claimed that there had been complaints against the woman from other tenants in the complex. He suggested that they might file counter-complaints, alleging her inappropriate behaviour. However, the police have moved forward with the investigation based on the woman’s statement. The accused has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation, with further legal proceedings to follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

