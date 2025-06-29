Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Saturday demanded that the Congress party clearly state its position on the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, accusing the party of evading accountability for one of the darkest chapters in Indian democracy.

Speaking at an event in Vijayanagar, Mysuru, marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Ashoka urged Congress to apologise to the people and address the injustices of that period.

"If Congress leaders have any respect for the Constitution, they should apologise to the people. During the Emergency, lakhs of people were jailed, and many freedom fighters died in prison. Congress has not provided any answers for this. They should at least clarify whether they support the Emergency. It is not right to evade the issue. In these 50 years, no Congress leader has admitted that the Emergency was wrong," Ashoka said, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability.

Ashok recounted the circumstances leading to the Emergency, alleging that Indira Gandhi imposed it to retain power after a court ruling cancelled her membership due to electoral fraud. "When a court ruled that Indira Gandhi had committed electoral fraud, leading to the cancellation of her membership, she imposed the Emergency to retain her position as Prime Minister. Congress leaders created an atmosphere where 'India is Indira'. When it became clear that nothing was above the Constitution, Indira Gandhi took such steps and even amended the Constitution," he claimed.

The Opposition Leader shared personal experiences of the Emergency, noting his own imprisonment along with other BJP leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani.

"During that time, leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani were imprisoned. I, too, was in Bengaluru jail for a month. Back then, saying 'Indira' would lead to arrests by the police. They arrested and beat me, my brother, and MLA Suresh Kumar. I was a college student at the time," he recalled.

Ashok also targeted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, questioning his silence on the Emergency and challenging the narrative of an "undeclared emergency" under the current union government.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who claims to be a patriot, should speak on this issue. He should answer what the so-called progressives were doing back then. Those who claim to have fought for independence did not participate in any struggle. The Congress of that time is different from today's Congress, which is a fake Congress. They are all loyal to one family, and saluting that dynasty has become a habit for today's leaders," he said.

He further criticised Congress for amending the Constitution during the Emergency and for its treatment of BR Ambedkar, contrasting it with the BJP's actions.

"They criticise that the BJP will change the Constitution, but it was Congress that amended the Constitution for the Emergency. They treat BR Ambedkar as their family property. When Ambedkar died, they didn't provide space for his memorial. Space was given only when members of Indira Gandhi's family died. When the BJP came to power for the first time, Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna. These facts must be told to the people," Ashoka asserted. (ANI)

