India News | Congress Only Laid Foundation Stones; BJP Completed Development Projects: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the words of Congress can't persuade people anymore, but solid development by the BJP does. He also called the Congress government a foundation stone-laying government that did not complete the projects which later had to be completed by the BJP government.

Sonowal made the statement while he was campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh constituencies.

"We will only talk about the developments that took place during the days of Modi government. Today, we can boast about Two big bridges which has enhanced the convenience of the people. For more than sixty years of Congress rule, the need and demand for such critical projects fell on deaf ears. It was unimaginable for any popular government to function with such disregard for people's needs."

"The construction of roads and bridges determines the level of development of a place. But after Modiji took over, the bridges were built at a fast pace. After our request to the then NDA govt, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had released Rs 350 crore to complete the incomplete bridge work at Bogibeel. After Bogibeel, the Dhala Sadiya Bridge, the second bridge at Sharaighat, was also constructed in a short span of time. The Congress is just the Foundation Stone laying government. We have completed most of the foundation stone work that they have laid," Sarbananda Sonowal said further.

Sonowal, who is contesting as the BJP candidate for the No 13 Dibrugarh constituency, addressed meetings at Chiring village in Dangori; Jon Kareng in Jonai to muster support for Pradan Baruah, BJP candidate for Lakhimpur constituency.

Sonowal further attended public meetings at Ganeshbari Tea Estate in Mohanbari; at Poharikhania village in West Mandal; Chowkidingee Smashan Para in Middle Mandal as well as at Naliapul in East Mandal.

Sarbananda Sonowal, while campaigning for Pradan Baruah, the NDA candidate in the Lakhimpur constituency, offered his prayers at the revered figure Khring Khring Baitho. Sonowal endorsed his colleague, Pradan Baruah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking about Baruah, Sarbananda Sonowal expressed, "I have a personal acquaintance with Pradan Baruah. He has tirelessly worked for every assembly constituency within the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency over the years. It's essential to engage with local communities and acknowledge his dedication to addressing public issues. A true public servant is one, who consistently serves the people's interests."

"These qualities are evident in Pradan Baruah's character. During my tenure as Chief Minister, he prioritised infrastructure development, including building embankments and dredging rivers in flood-affected areas of Lakhimpur. I urge the respected people of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency to support him on April 19," he added further.

Assailing the Congress for their lack of developmental effort for the region, the senior leader, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "People know better about the Congress and the candidates that they project. Today, people are aware, educated and rooted to the facts of our country."

Sarbananda Sonowal also participated in a public interaction programme at Ganeshbari Tea estate near Mohanbari in Dibrugarh.

Addressing the tea workers' community, the senior leader of BJP, Sarbandna Sonowal said, "There was a time when Delhi was a faraway place for the people of the Northeast. However, when Narendra Modi ji took charge as the leader of the government, this seemingly widening hiatus, perpetrated by an insensitive government by Congress, between Delhi and Dispur or Delhi and Dibrugarh kept reducing.

"The flight of development reduced the long-neglected gap between Delhi and Dibrugarh. With more than 60 visits as PM along with more than a thousand visits by various Union Ministers, Modi ji ensured that the doors of Delhi open at the threshold of every corner of the Northeast. To all my brothers and sisters of Tea community, the BJP government has consistently demonstrated goodwill towards you" he added.

Sonowal was accompanied by MLA of Sadiya, Balin Chetia; MLA of Jonai, Bhuban Pegu along with other senior leaders and workers of the party. (ANI)

