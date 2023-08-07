Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 7 (ANI): A high-level meeting of Congress leaders was held at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters to discuss the preparations for the proposed padyatra in Uttarakhand.

According to the party sources, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be participating in this proposed padyatra of Congress in Uttarakhand.

Talking to ANI, Uttarakhand state All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Devendra Yadav said that a long padyatra is going to be organized in Uttarakhand.

"In this regard, a draft of the march will be prepared today", he added.

Speaking on restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, Devendra Yadav said, "I would like to congratulate the public...Rahul Gandhi who has come out as the voice of the country, will get a chance to speak again in Parliament. No matter how much the truth is suppressed, it cannot be hidden. After all the truth has won."

All former MPs, ministers, MLAs, present MLAs, AICC and PCC members, besides state in-charge Devendra Yadav, former chief minister Harish Rawat, state president Karan Mahara and Congress disciplinary committee chairman Navprabhat were present in the high-level meeting.(ANI)

