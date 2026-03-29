New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): India has added another proud moment on the global cultural stage as Athrav Bhatnagar from Delhi created history by winning a Bronze Medal in the Folk Singing category at the 1st Youth Delphic Games for SCO Member States, held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from 23rd to 28th March 2026.

This achievement marks one of India's first medals at the Youth Delphic Games and highlights the rising global recognition of Indian youth in arts and culture, according to a press release.

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India also delivered strong performances across categories: Secured 4th position in Folk Dance, Dishita Singh achieved 4th place in Folk Singing, and Prateek Das secured 4th place in Arts & Crafts (Sculpture)

A 46-member Indian contingent, selected through a nationwide talent identification process conducted by the Modern Pythian Games, represented the country. Their participation reflects high standards of artistic excellence and India's growing cultural presence on global platforms.

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The team competed in diverse disciplines, including folk dance, music, singing, piano, DJ, and arts & crafts, showcasing the richness and diversity of Indian culture among participants from SCO member nations.

In a proud moment for the Indian delegation, the Embassy of India in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, invited the Indian performers to participate in the ITEC Day celebrations.

The event was graciously attended by the Ambassador of India, along with the Deputy Minister for Science and Higher Education of the Kyrgyz Government, Duris Kozyuev, recognising and celebrating the achievements of the Indian team. This gesture highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy and India's growing influence through the arts on international platforms.

The success of Indian participants at the Youth Delphic Games reflects the larger vision of the Modern Pythian Games, which is emerging as a powerful global platform for arts, culture, and traditional games.

Bijender Goel, Founder of the Modern Pythian Games, said, "This achievement is not just a medal win, but a strong signal that Indian youth are ready to lead the global cultural movement. The Modern Pythian Games is committed to giving artists the same respect and global platform that sports receive through the Olympics. Our vision is to unite the world through art, culture, and creativity."

He further added, "The participation and success of our young artists at international platforms like the Delphic Games show that India has immense untapped cultural talent. We will continue to identify, nurture, and promote this talent globally."

The Modern Pythian Games, revived in 2020 by Bijender Goel, are a global initiative dedicated to promoting arts, culture, and traditional games. It provides a structured international platform for artists, similar in spirit to the Olympic Games, with a focus on creative excellence, cultural exchange, and global unity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)