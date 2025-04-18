Guwahati, Apr 18 (PTI) The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the Assam panchayat elections, pledging true decentralisation of power to the panchayats and ensuring no political interference in village-level bodies.

The party also promised to complete unfinished work under the current dispensation while expanding panchayat schemes.

Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7 in 27 of the 34 districts. Polls will not be held in seven districts which fall under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and have autonomous council polls.

Counting of votes will be undertaken on May 11.

Releasing the manifesto here, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah said, "There are no unrealistic promises here, but long-term practical assurances, rooted in the socio-economic reality of our rural life."

He maintained that the Congress follows a policy of decentralisation of power and it is clearly reflected in its manifesto.

Former APCC chief and ex-MP Ripun Bora, who headed the manifesto committee, said, "The Congress has always stood by the panchayati raj institutions and one of our foremost assurance is of timely conduct of panchayat elections."

He claimed that schemes meant directly for the welfare of the rural population such as the MGNREGA and PMAY are no longer being fully implemented due to financial constraints as neither the Centre nor the state governments are releasing their share of funds.

Bora further alleged that very few schemes are being implemented through the panchayats, and even for these, the beneficiaries are not prepared at the local level.

"There is too much political interference at the panchayat level under the BJP government, which defeats the very concept behind decentralisation of power. Once voted to power, Congress will ensure absolute zero political interference," the former MP said.

He added that the party will focus on more schemes targeted specifically to benefit the rural populace, ensure all deserving beneficiaries are covered and a clean and efficient administration.

On allegations of leaders demanding money for party tickets, APCC president Borah said he has received 17 specific complaints from five districts.

"I have requested our state in-charge Jitendra Singh ji to form an inquiry committee. I am confident he will announce it soon. It will look into all complaints and we will fix accountability before declaring of Panchayat poll results," Borah added.

