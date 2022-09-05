Patna, Sep 5 (PTI) The Congress on Monday praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, its newest ally, for doing a "great job" and appreciated his efforts to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

At a press conference here, the party's minority cell chief and Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi, however, expressed displeasure over queries about party leader Rahul Gandhi accepting Kumar as the "face" of a joint opposition.

"Premature queries of who will be the Prime Ministerial candidate seem to be sponsored by the BJP. We will take a decision when the time is ripe and in a democratic manner," said the young poet-turned-politician.

"We are not like the BJP where a senior leader like Nitin Gadkari is sidelined just because he can hold his own against Narendra Modi," alleged Imran, who addressed one of the 30 press conferences of the Congress across the country on the eve of "Bharat Jodo" yatra.

He was referring to the removal of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from the BJP parliamentary board, the party's apex organisational body, last month.

"It is only recently that Nitish Kumar allied with us. He has been doing a great job. The Congress shares with him the passion to oust the BJP from power", the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Replying to a query, he said many states like Bihar, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh do not fall on the "Bharat Jodo" yatra's route though volunteers from these states will be joining Rahul Gandhi for the long march from Kanya Kumari to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Besides, after the yatra concludes, mass outreach programs of the Congress will be held in all states which were not covered under the Bharat Jodo", he added.

He also underscored that the yatra is being supported by allies of the Congress and the commencement will be marked by DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin handing over the tricolour to Rahul Gandhi.

