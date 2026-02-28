BusinessWire India

San Francisco [US] / New Delhi [India], February 28: Jabali AI today announced the Jabali AI Game Jam at GDC 2026, a global 24-hour competition running March 7-8 that challenges creators to build and publish a playable 2D or 3D game in a single day using Jabali Studio. The event is designed to showcase the shift to AI-first games--games where AI is a functional part of gameplay, not only a content generator.

The "AI-First Games" Challenge

Many AI game jam entries look interesting, but only get to shallow games which break often. Jabali Studio is built to help creators iterate reliably--combining natural-language creation with a proprietary technology designed to keep core mechanics coherent as the game evolves.

"We're looking for playable AI-first games--games that work on day one, and that creators can keep improving after the jam. The 24-hour format is a stress test for what can be achieved in a compressed timeline," said Vatsal Bhardwaj, founder of Jabali AI.

From "Crunch" to Creative Throughput

The 24-hour limit is intentional: in traditional development, a one-day deadline often means brute-force implementation and late-night debugging. In an AI-first workflow, the goal is to spend the time directing the game--while the Bali, AI Producer, accelerates iteration across code, assets, and systems integration.

Event Details & Prizes

The jam is open to creators worldwide--from professional developers to first-time builders working with AI. Winners will receive cash prizes and have their games featured as flagship examples of Playable Media on the Jabali platform.

For details on registration, judging, prizes, and the full ruleset, visit:

https://www.jabali.ai/announcement/jabali-gdc-gamejam-2026/

