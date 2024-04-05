India News | Congress' Pratibha Singh Questions Kangana's Contribution During Last Year's Himachal Floods

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh questioned Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from Himachal's Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangna Ranaut over her contribution during last year's Himachal floods as she (Kangana) calls herself Himachal's daughter.

"Voters will ask her what contribution she made. During last year's floods, Himachal faced massive destruction. As a Bollywood actress, she has no shortage of money, if she didn't want to contribute with money at least she would have paid a visit to the state and met families who are under grief and pain as she claims of being Himachal's daughter."

However, when asked about recent controversial and derogatory remarks made against Kangana. Singh condemned such behaviour and appealed to everyone not to make such comments as she is a woman and needs to be respected.

"I welcome her as she is the daughter of Himachal. She has joined politics to work for the state and has started working actively... She is a woman, it's our duty to respect her. I appeal to the people not to make objectionable comments, it's not good. We should contest on the issues instead of commenting on her be it through media or at any public meeting. I condemn the way it all started and the kind of things that were said a few days back," Singh said.

Further, when asked about her work and MP funds she said," As an MP the fund we get, we have to distribute it among the public as per the demand. Wherever I went and people raised issues and asked for my funds I contributed. I don't need to speak much about it people know what work I have done."

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

