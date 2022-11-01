Shamshabad, November 1: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders and workers resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from here on Tuesday and is expected to cover about 24 km during the day.

"Day 55 of Bharat Jodo Yatra is special. Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag from Charminar where on 19.10.1990, Rajiv Gandhi started Sadbhavna Yatra," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Congress Will Win; AAP Only in Air, Not on Ground’.

"Every year on that day, @INCIndia has since raised the national flag here. INC President @kharge will join us today evening," he said. The padayatra resumed from Matha Temple in Shamshabad and will be halting at Legacy Palace at Bahadurpura in Hyderabad for an afternoon break.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will walk with Gandhi in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Hyderabad later in the day, the first time he will do so after taking on the party mantle. Kharge will reach Hyderabad in the afternoon and join Gandhi in the evening leg of the Yatra. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Forms Steering Committee, Gandhi's, Manmohan Singh Among 47 Members.

Kharge and Gandhi will hoist the tricolour near the Charminar at the same spot where former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had hoisted the flag while starting the 'Sadbhavna Yatra' in the 1980s.

Both the Congress president and Gandhi are likely to address a gathering at the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road in Hyderabad. The Yatra's night halt will be at Gandhi Ideology Center in Bowenpally.

