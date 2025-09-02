Amravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, paid tributes to the late Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy, recalling his life and contributions on Tuesday on 'X'.

"We recall the life and contributions of Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

A staunch Congressman, he was known for his empathetic leadership and transformative welfare programs, which significantly improved the lives of the people.

His legacy as a true leader of the masses continues to be cherished and remembered with deep respect," Kharge wrote on 'X'.

Earlier, Congress chief Kharge launched a scathing attack on Tuesday on the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) in Bihar, asserting that the Nitish Kumar-led government would be voted out of power in the coming six months.

"This double-engine government will not be there in the next 6 months. The government that will come will be of the poor, of poor women, of Dalits and backwards classes," Kharge said while addressing a rally on the last day of 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' here.

Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to win the upcoming Bihar assembly election through "vote theft". He also urged the people to stay alert to protect their voting rights, otherwise "Modi and Amit Shah will drown you."

"PM Modi has a habit of stealing. He steals votes, steals money. And they (BJP) take care of people who fled India after looting the country's banks," Kharge said, adding, "Modi is trying to win in the Bihar election through vote theft. You should stay alert. If you don't stay alert, Modi and Shah will drown you."

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi brought the right to vote to the country after Independence. We should not lose that right, so we have to fight hard. We have to eliminate the threat to our voting rights," he said. (ANI)

