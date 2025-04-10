New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Centre on Thursday for not announcing loan waivers for the victims of the Wayanad landslide.

The Centre made this submission in an affidavit filed in response to the Kerala High Court's query about whether loans availed by the affected individuals could be waived.

Taking to social media X, the Congress leader condemned the decision, saying that it was not 'relief' but a 'betrayal'. She further condemned the decision and said that the pain of the victims would not be ignored.

"Wayanad landslide victims have lost everything--homes, land, livelihoods. Yet, the government refuses to offer even a loan waiver. Instead, they get mere loan rescheduling and restructuring. This is not relief. This is a betrayal. We strongly condemn this apathy and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Wayanad. Their pain will not be ignored--we will raise their voices at every platform until justice is served," the post read.

On July 30, 2024, the state of Kerala was hit with one of the deadliest landslides in the state, which killed a total of 300 people and destroyed scores of houses and other buildings.

Notably, on March 29, Priyanka Gandhi inaugurated and launched a scholarship distribution for higher education for the survivors of the landslide.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka Gandhi asserted that when she visited Wayanad after the landslide, and saw the devastation, pain, and suffering the people went through.

"We saw it from outside, but it was you who lost their houses, loved ones, schools and many things. We can try to make life easier for you in the future. Everybody across political parties and ideologies, everybody has contributed to try to help and rebuild the life that you lost," she said.

"It was worrisome to see how many children lost their families and were left more or less on their own. Many students who were studying outside the area lost their entire families. In such circumstances, we are all very concerned about how they will be able to continue their education," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP further mentioned that the United Democratic Front (UDF) decided to do its best to ensure that all of the affected students can complete their education.

"I am proud to say that a dedicated office has been established focused on education rehabilitation. I am very happy to know that 121 students from Wayanad are currently studying in Kanyakumari. I am happy to congratulate the Malabar Gold Foundation for distributing Rs 62 lakhs until now and for their proposal to fund college fees to the tune of Rs 2 crore till students finish their education," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

"We are all here to support you and help you rebuild your lives and build a better future for yourself," she added. (ANI)

