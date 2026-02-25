SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 25: Novatr has announced the closing date for admissions to its Computational Design Programme, inviting architects to apply by March 6, 2026. Designed as a future-focused specialisation, the programme empowers professionals to advance their careers by integrating computational and parametric design workflows into real-world projects.

Computational design is rapidly transforming the architecture industry by enabling professionals to design more efficient, sustainable, and data-driven built environments. Novatr's programme blends creative design thinking with advanced technology, equipping learners with practical skills and industry-ready expertise.

With a comprehensive curriculum tailored for working professionals and aspiring specialists, the programme offers:

- 110+ hours of live training

- 80+ case-based projects for hands-on learning

- 10+ computational software tools and plugins

- 10+ guided career support and portfolio-building sessions

- Certificates from NSDC and Novatr

- Lifelong access to course content

The programme is structured to ensure practical exposure and real-world application, covering industry-relevant software such as Rhino 3D, Grasshopper, Galapagos, Lunchbox, and more, enabling participants to confidently transition into computational and parametric design roles across leading firms.

Speaking about the programme, Vipanchi Handa, Co-founder and CPO, Novatr, said, "Computational design is no longer a niche skill. It is becoming fundamental to the conception and delivery of modern built environments. At Novatr, our goal is to equip architects with future-ready capabilities that combine creativity with advanced digital workflows. Through this programme, we aim to bridge the industry skill gap and enable professionals to unlock high-growth career opportunities."

Strong Placement OutcomesNovatr's Computational Design Programme has demonstrated impressive placement outcomes, including:

- 48% average salary hike

- 35+ number of offers extended

- 20+ unique hiring companies

These outcomes reflect the increasing demand for computational design professionals and Novatr's focus on career transformation.

Application DetailsInterested candidates can apply online through the official application link: Apply Now

With the batch closing on 6th March, 2026, applicants are encouraged to complete their registration early.

As the AEC industry evolves, computational design stands at the forefront of innovation. Novatr's programme aims to bridge the skill gap by empowering architects and engineers with advanced digital workflows, preparing them for leadership roles in the future of design and construction.

About Novatr

Novatr (YC S21) is a trusted platform for professionals in architecture, engineering, and construction, with 8,000+ learners from 45+ countries and 300+ hiring partners. The platform offers online programs in BIM, Infrastructure Design, Computational Design, Artificial Intelligence, and Interior Design, developed in collaboration with 200+ global experts.

By combining real-world industry experience, rigorous academic frameworks, practical career support, and data-driven insights, Novatr helps professionals build meaningful careers, secure global opportunities, and contribute to the future of infrastructure and design.

To explore courses, eligibility, syllabi, live Q&A sessions with instructors, or to apply, visit Novatr.

