New Delhi, February 17: Investors looking for stocks to buy or sell today, February 17, 2025, may keep an eye on BHEL (NSE: Bhel), Aditya Birla Fashion (NSE: ABFRL), Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: Zyduslife), and Samvardhana Motherson (NSE: Motherson) among others, according to experts. These stocks are expected to remain in focus due to key developments ranging from contract wins to financial results and regulatory actions, according to CNBCTV18.

This comes after the Indian market extended its losses on Friday, with all 13 major sectors closing in the red, as investors fretted about the impact of US President Donald Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs. Pharma stocks, heavily reliant on US revenue, faced the sharpest declines. As we enter a new week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Monday, February 17. Stock Market Today: Benchmark Indices Close Flat; Sensex Ends at 76,138.97, Nifty Holds 23,000 Level Ahead of Key PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump Meeting.

BHEL

State-run engineering giant BHEL (NSE: Bhel) secured a INR 6,700 crore EPC contract from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) to establish an 800 MW thermal power unit in Telangana. This major order could drive investor interest in the stock. Share Market Crash: Sensex, Nifty Crash Over 1.3% in Afternoon Trade, Here’s Why Stock Market Is Down Today.

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson (NSE: Motherson) reported a strong Q3FY25 performance, with profit surging 62% YoY to INR 879 crore, driven by steady revenue growth and operational efficiency. EBITDA grew 13% YoY to INR 2,687.4 crore, with margins expanding to 9.7%, surpassing expectations.

RVNL

State-owned RVNL (NSE: RVNL) reported a 13.1% YoY decline in net profit to INR 311.6 crore in Q3FY25, while revenue dropped 2.6% to INR 4,567.4 crore. EBITDA fell 3.9% YoY to INR 239.4 crore, which may put pressure on the stock.

Aditya Birla Fashion

Aditya Birla Fashion (NSE: ABFRL) narrowed its net loss to INR 51.3 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹77.9 crore a year ago. Revenue grew 3.3% YoY to INR 4,304.7 crore, indicating an improving financial position.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZydusLife) completed a US FDA inspection at its Ambernath API plant with no observations, which may boost investor confidence.

Shriram Finance

The RBI imposed a INR 5.80 lakh penalty on Shriram Finance (NSE: ShriramFin) for non-compliance with KYC and credit information norms, which could impact sentiment.

With these financial updates, investors may weigh their options before making buy or sell decisions.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).