New Delhi, January 14: Congress released its third list of 16 candidates on Tuesday for the February 5 assembly polls in Delhi. Former AAP MLA Dharam Pal Lakda, who joined Congress recently, has been fielded from Mundka.

Former Union Minister Krishna Tirath has been fielded from Patel Nagar. Congress had fielded Rajesh Gupta from the Kirari assembly constituency, Kunwar Karan Singh from Model Town, Prem Sharma from Hari Nagar, Harbani Kaur from Janakpuri, Jitender Solanki from Vikaspuri, Sushma Yadav from Najafgarh, Mange Ram from Palam, and Vishesh Tokas from RK Puram. Delhi Assembly Elections for AAP, BJP Reduced to Making Allegations; Congress Has Given People a Roadmap, Says Sachin Pilot.

Similarly, Congress has fielded Ariba Khan from Okhla, Rajiv Chaudhury from Vishwas Nagar, Kamal Arora from Gandhi Nagar, Jagat Singh from Shahdara, and Bheesham Sharma from Ghonda. Congress has fielded Ishwar Bagri in place of Pramod Kr Jayant from the Gokalpur assembly constituency.

With 16 names on the list, the Congress has thus declared 63 candidates out of Delhi's 70 assembly seats. The Congress had earlier announced two lists of 26 and 21 candidates for the polls. The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. Delhi Assembly Elections for AAP, BJP Reduced to Making Allegations; Congress Has Given People a Roadmap, Says Sachin Pilot.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

