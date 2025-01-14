New Delhi, January 14: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said this election will probably expose the "hidden partnership" of the BJP and Congress. Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal reacted to the attacks by BJP and the Congress party. While reposting a tweet of Amit Malviya, who is in charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, "...I said just one line about Rahul Gandhi and the reply is coming from the BJP. See how much the BJP is feeling. Perhaps this Delhi election will expose the jugalbandi (partnership) going on behind the scenes between Congress and BJP for years…"

It all started on Monday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in the national capital’s Seelampur area, where he targeted both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. He accused them of making false promises. He said there was no difference between the two leaders and they did not want the backward, Dalits, tribals and minorities to get their due. Arvind Kejriwal Thanks EC As Avadh Ojha’s Voter Registration Moves to Delhi, AAP Candidate Avoids Disqualification.

'Delhi Election Likely To Expose Congress-BJP Jugalbandi'

क्या बात है… मैंने राहुल गांधी जी पर एक ही लाइन बोली और जवाब बीजेपी वालों से आ रहा है। बीजेपी को देखिए कितनी तकलीफ़ हो रही है। शायद दिल्ली का ये चुनाव कांग्रेस और बीजेपी के बीच सालों से पर्दे के पीछे चल रही जुगलबंदी पर से पर्दा हटा देगा … https://t.co/oeaqztUPK7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 14, 2025

Gandhi hailed the work done under the Sheila Dikshit government and asserted that neither Kejriwal nor the BJP could match the Congress' track record. The Congress leader later posted on X, "Just like Modi Ji makes false promises and propaganda one after the other, Kejriwal Ji also has the same strategy - there is no difference!"

No sooner than Rahul Gandhi completed his event, Kejriwal took to social media and said, "Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country." This was commented upon by Amit Malviya, who said that Kejriwal should now worry about the constituency from where he is fighting the election. "Worry about the country later, save your New Delhi seat now," Malviya wrote on X. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of ‘Betraying’ Jats Over Reservation Issue, Asks ‘When Will They Be Included in List for OBC’.

With Rahul Gandhi's rally, the Congress has kick-started its campaign aggressively in the national capital. The AAP and Congress, which fought the election as allies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, have taken separate ways in the Delhi Assembly polls. Their Lok Sabha partnership ended in a debacle as the BJP won all the seven seats.

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, the three main contenders -- AAP, BJP and Congress -- are engaging in bitter political fights, targeting each other over issues ranging from corruption and free welfare schemes, like free water, power, education, health and bus travel.

