Patna (Bihar) [India], April 15 (ANI): Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Jaiswal has slammed the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in Bihar, terming it "mismatched" and said both parties want to "reduce each other's "stature."

He said the two parties are in competition and want to be bigger than the other.

"The alliance of Congress and RJD is a mismatched alliance. Their agenda is to reduce each other's stature. RJD will never want Congress to increase its base again in Bihar, and Congress wants to be bigger than RJD in Bihar. It is a game of hide and seek between the two. This is a mismatched alliance," Jaiswal told reporters in Patna.

Jaiswal made the remarks after a meeting was held of leaders of Congress and RJD at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss strategy and seat sharing for the assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.

Those who attended the meeting included Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and RJD's Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav.

"This time, change is certain in Bihar. Today, we met the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav and discussed the strengthening of the Mahagathbandhan. In the coming elections, we will give the people of Bihar a strong, positive, just and welfare-oriented option. Bihar will be freed from the BJP and its opportunistic alliance," Kharge said.

"Youth, farmer-labourers, women, backwards, extremely backward and people of all other sections of the society want the Mahagathbandhan government," he added.

A high stakes battle is on the cards in Bihar assembly polls later this year. Kharge is expected to visit the state later this month. (ANI)

