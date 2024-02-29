Patna (Bihar) [India], February 29 (ANI): Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Wednesday wrote to state assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, seeking the disqualification of Muraru Prasad Gauta and Siddharth Saurav as MLAs.

In his letter, the Bihar Congress President said that on February 27, both the MLAs sat in the seats allotted for the ruling party instead of the seats allotted by the Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

"It is requested that after the completion of the second shift of the House meeting on February 27, 2024, Indian National Congress party members Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav sit on the seats allotted for the ruling party instead of the seats allotted by the Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat. Their conduct reflects that they have voluntarily resigned from their position and are no longer willing to continue as members of the Indian National Congress Party," the letter said.

"It is noteworthy that news has also been published in newspapers about both the honourable have taken membership of Bharatiya Janata Party," it added.

The letter from the Bihar Congress President also pointed out that both members contested the 47th Bihar Legislative Assembly elections in the year 2020 on the election symbol of the Indian National Congress Party and were declared victorious.

"Therefore, it is requested that Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, voluntarily abandon the party. Given their conduct, under 2(II) (89) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, the membership of both the Members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly should be terminated," it said.

The development comes as two Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, and one MLA from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Sangita Kumari, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

The three MLAs also met the two Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, in Patna. (ANI)

