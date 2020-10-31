Jaunpur, October 31: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and said their governments had worked for their own families while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) considered the entire country as one family.

Addressing a public rally from Malhani assembly seat in Jaunpur district, which is going on bypoll next week, he said, "For us, entire country is one family. But for Congress, SP and BSP, their family is their country, they can't see beyond that."

The seven constituencies in the state, including Malhani, are going on Assembly bypolls on November 3. The results will be announced on November 10. BJP has fielded Manoj Singh from the constituency. 'Love Jihad' Menace to be Curbed, UP Govt Bringing Strict New Law, Says Yogi Adityanath With 'Ram Naam Satya' Warning.

"When we came to power in 2017, we gave compensation to farmers for the cyclone that came in 2015. Farmers did not get any compensation for two years. But now in case of any natural calamity we provide help within 24 hours," the CM said.

Attacking the Congress , BSP and SP further, he said "They divided the state in terms of castes , languages but did not work for the poor. They never cared to provide electricity , home, toilets, jobs for the poor. But we are making sure that benefits reach the poor also."

"A small party worker in BJP can contest elections, provided the person wants to serve the people with honesty. Our aim is to win all seven seats that are going in bypolls," Adityanath added further.

Pointing out on the work by the state government as well as the Centre, the CM said, "You might have seen the work done by the state as well as the centre. Both governments worked in tandem during the COVID-19 lockdown. The state government took care of poor labourers in Jaunpur. Be it their Corona kit, food packets, medical facilities, all reached them on time. State officials were working day in and day out for the public..." CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Provide 'All the Necessary Help' After Car Carrying Sadhus Overturns in UP's Kannauj.

"The state is developing at brisk pace. We are working for everybody in society, except the mafia. They built large houses for themselves after torturing the public. Their homes are being bulldozed now. But the SP leaders are shedding tears for them, as they care for the mafia and not common people of the state."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)