Kannauj, October 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the seniour officials to reach at the accident spot in Almolar village, where a car carrying 'sadhu' was overturned, on Monday. The CMO said, " CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot & provide all the necessary help." Yogi Adityanath Govt Working on Permanent Solution to Flood Problem in UP. A car carrying seven sadhus overturned, on Monday, in the Almor village of UP. The accident was caused when a tire of the car bursted. The sadhus reportedly sustained some injuries. All the injured admitted to a hospital . Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Those Who Even Think of Harming Self Respect of Women Will Be Totally Destroyed.’

The sadhus were on their way to take a holy dip in river Ganga, when their car overturned near Kannauj. They were coming from Rajasthan.

