Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Friday accused the Congress of spreading confusion among people and farmers over the Centre's farm laws.

Poonia claimed that farmers from across the country are not part of the protest against the laws.

“If all farmers had been in favour of the movement, then their number would not have been so limited,” he said.

“Those who are agitating will soon understand that the agricultural laws are in the interest of farmers,” he said while interacting with farmers at a “Kisan Chaupal” in Maheswas Kalan village of Jaipur.

Poonia claimed that most farmers in the country are in favour of the laws.

On this occasion, Poonia watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to farmers.

The event was held to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Similar events were organised in other parts of the state.

