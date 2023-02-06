Lucknow, Feb 6 (PTI) Congress workers here on Monday staged a protest march amid heavy police deployment demanding a detailed inquiry into the Hindenburg allegations against the Adani group, conducted, either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee or the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

The party also handed over a memorandum of its demands, addressed to the President of India, to the Commissioner of Police.

The Congress has been continuously raising its voice in the House demanding a detailed inquiry into the matter, but the central government led by the BJP is not ready for a discussion, the party said in a statement.

Congress workers began its march from Begum Hazrat Mahal (Parivartan Chowk) under the leadership of provincial president and former minister Nakul Dubey to go to the State Bank Headquarters, UP Congress spokesperson Krishan Kant Pandey said in the statement.

As they proceeded with the march, police force deployed in large numbers stopped them on their way, after which the protesters sat on a dharna near the Babu KD Singh Stadium.

Pandey called the matter "the biggest scam of the century."

"It is obvious that somewhere the government is conniving with Adani, that is why it is scared of the investigation of this scam," he said.

