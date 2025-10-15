New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): After the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi, AICC in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru said that the party will soon announce its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

"We will soon announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections... Our priority seats got cleared in the CEC meeting. There is clarity in the Mahagathbandhan," said Krishna Allavaru on Tuesday.

Also Read | APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Facts About India's 'People's President' and 'Missile Man'.

Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram also said, "...We will soon announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections..."

In addition to this, Bihar Congress CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan says, "...We are going to Patna tomorrow. After deliberating on priority seats and considering the social dynamics, we will be heading to Patna tomorrow."

Also Read | World Students' Day 2025: Date, Theme, History and Significance of the Day Honouring Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary.

Adding further, he stated, "We are working on the election campaign with our alliance partners. So, we are going to Patna over those seats. The discussions are almost done. Things will go ahead after that."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, chaired the meeting to finalise the list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls. The Congress, a key constituent of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, is still holding talks with allies to finalise seat distribution.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal were among the senior leaders who attended the meeting.

Polling for Bihar's 243 Assembly seats will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

Political parties have intensified preparations for the elections, with campaigning expected to pick up momentum in the coming days. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)