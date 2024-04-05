Ranchi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Congress would soon announce candidates for the remaining four Lok Sabha seats of Jharkhand, a senior party leader said on Friday.

Discussions were held on four seats - Chatra, Godda, Dhanbad and Ranchi - in the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held in New Delhi.

The grand old party on March 27 had announced the names of candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies - Lohardaga, Khunti and Hazaribag.

"We had discussions about four seats in Jharkhand and the final decision will be announced soon," state Congress President Rajesh Thakur said after the CEC meeting.

Thakur said the party has decided to give Palamu seat to the alliance partner RJD.

Kalicharan Munda, Sukhdeo Bhagat and Jai Prakashbhai Patel will contest the polls in Khunti (ST), Lohardaga (ST) and Hazaribagh seats respectively, the party had earlier announced.

A seat-sharing agreement has been finalised among the ruling coalition partners for all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

According to the initial agreement, the Congress would contest seven seats, the JMM five, while the RJD and CPI(ML) would field candidates in the remaining two seats in Jharkhand.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP secured 11 seats, while the AJSU Party, Congress, and JMM won one seat each in the state.

Jharkhand will vote for its 14 constituencies in four phases, starting May 18.

