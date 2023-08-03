Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 3 (ANI): Congress central leadership on Friday will hold a meeting with the party's leaders from Tamil Nadu to discuss the organizational preparations ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, said Tamil Nadu Congress President K S Alagiri.

"Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief executive meeting will be held tomorrow in Delhi under the leadership of All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjuna Kharge. In that meeting, we are going to talk about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election preparation works and further steps to be made for the elections," Tamil Nadu Congress President K S Alagiri said.

He said that Congress will ask DMK for more seats to be allotted for it in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election than it contested in the previous general election. DMK is the senior alliance partner of Congress in Tamil Nadu.

"Yes Congress will be asking DMK for additional seats in the Lok Sabha election," the Tamil Nadu Congress chief said.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government he said, "Till now BJP Government has not yet provided not even a single Express highway project to Tamil Nadu".

He accused the BJP of trying to break parties which are part of the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.

"BJP is trying to break the parties who are supporting I.N.D.I.A . Already, they have broken Shiv Sena and NCP. But they can't break DMK. So they are distributing them in different ways," he said. (ANI)

