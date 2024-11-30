Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): Former President of the Jharkhand Congress, Rajesh Thakur, assured that the Congress will support Chief Minister Hemant Soren's decision on the cabinet expansion, stating that the decision will be made after careful consideration.

On Friday, Thakur said that the chosen ministers might take their oath before December 9, when the government plans to prove its majority.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Will Take ‘Big Decision’ in Next 24 Hours, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Shirsat.

"The government has been formed with a huge majority and the oath ceremony of the CM has been completed... Whenever a big decision has to be taken, a lot of thought is put into it. The CM will expand his cabinet and we will support him," he said.

"The chosen people will take the oath. He has chosen to prove the majority on December 9. The oath ceremony may take place before that if the CM wants," the Congress leader added.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu School Holiday: All Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut in 8 Districts on November 30 Due To Cyclone Fengal, Check List Here.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assumed office on Thursday after taking the oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.

Stephen Marandi has been appointed as the pro-tem speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

"Stephen Marandi has been chosen as the pro-tem speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly session will commence on December 9. Benefits under the Maiya Samman Yojana will be provided from December," Soren said.

While speaking to reporters, the Jharkhand CM assured Agniveers in the state that the JMM-led government would support the families of those who had lost their lives.

"The central government has started a scheme like Agniveer for the security of the nation. There are many questions about the future of the youth... The state government had already decided that it would stand with the families of those Agniveers of Jharkhand who have lost their lives in any incident... Agniveer Arjun Mahto recently laid down his life for the country... We have given an appointment letter to the brother of Agniveer Arjun Mahto, and an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the family," Soren told reporters.

Earlier, the swearing-in ceremony was held at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, with several prominent leaders from parties opposed to the BJP attending the event.

This marks the first time in Jharkhand's history that an incumbent government, which has completed five years in office, has returned to power. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)