New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of "politicising" Operation Sindoor and said it would take out rallies across the country to question the Prime Minister's "silence" on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the "halting" of the operation.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of senior party leaders, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and the party's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, said the BJP was trying to make the military action a "brand" for itself when the operation belongs to the armed forces and the country.

The Congress announced that in the coming days, 'Jai Hind' rallies will be held in various states to demand answers from the government and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a press conference here on Friday.

The Congress made the assertions after a meeting of senior leaders, including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sachin Pilot, among others, at its 24, Akbar Road office here.

Ramesh said a resolution was passed by the party in the meeting.

"It was the third meeting of senior Congress leaders in the last 20 days. A resolution was also passed. Since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi ji have been talking of unity; they gave full support to the government and welcomed Operation Sindoor," Ramesh said.

"They (Kharge and Gandhi) said we are standing with the government and armed forces resolutely. They expressed support for action against Pakistan. We demanded an all-party meeting, and two meetings were held, but the PM was not present. These meetings were a mere formality," he said.

The Congress president and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha -- Rahul Gandhi -- have written to the prime minister for a special session so that a discussion takes place on the Pahalgam terror attack to send a message of collective resolve.

"It is an occasion to reiterate the resolution passed unanimously on February 22, 1994, on PoK," he said.

The Congress has been raising questions as to why US President Trump made the announcement of ceasefire, which was unprecedented, Ramesh said.

"The prime minister does not say anything on this," he said.

Pointing to media reports, Ramesh said the prime minister was meeting NDA chief ministers on May 25, but non-NDA CMs had been left out.

"The politicisation of Operation Sindoor should not be done. Why is the PM only holding a meeting of NDA chief ministers on May 25? Why not opposition-ruled states and their chief ministers," he said.

"Is this politicisation or not?" he asked.

Ramesh accused the BJP of politicising Operation Sindoor.

"We condemn the politicisation in the strongest terms," Ramesh asserted.

He said the BJP was indulging in "Maximum silence on real issues and maximum politicisation".

"We said again and again and demanded an all-party meeting. PM was not available at any of the two all-party meetings. He did not even make a guest appearance. They were held only for formality," Ramesh said.

"Why does PM not take the country into confidence on what is the role of America. US President Trump has once again stated that he mediated. Why is the PM silent on this?" he asked.

Ramesh said a PM-chaired all-party meeting should be convened and a special session of Parliament should be called.

"On one hand, Kharge ji and Rahul ji are talking of unity, and on the other hand, the PM is silent and not agreeing to come for all-party," he said.

