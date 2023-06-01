New Delhi [India], June 1(ANI): Congress will take part in the proposed meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 12, party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.

"We will definitely attend the meeting (Opposition) on June 12 (in Patna). Who will attend (from Congress) is yet to be discussed," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

"We had appealed to advance the date of the Patna meeting which is scheduled for June 12 but the organizers are probably unable to extend it. Rahul Gandhi is out (on visit abroad) and the party president also has many programmes. If they are not able to go then someone else will go. This is certain. This is not the only meeting of the Opposition. Senior leaders will also attend the next meeting," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been holding meetings for bringing together opposition parties against Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is expected to chair the meeting of opposition parties on June 12.

A JD-U leader said that parties that the like-minded parties will discuss their future strategy on June 12.

"There will be a grand meeting in Bihar of Opposition parties under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, which will send a message to the whole country. Change in the country will start from Bihar only. You will see that parties with the same views will stand together," he said. (ANI)

