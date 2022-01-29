New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that if the party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will set up a special recruitment commission to streamline the selection process for all vacant government posts.

In a virtual interaction with the youth in the poll-bound state, Priyanka Gandhi took a dig at opposition parties in the state and said they were not talking of issues concerning people.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Likely To Begin Debate on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's Address on February 2.

"If Congress comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will set up a special recruitment commission to streamline the selection process for all vacant government posts," she said.

The Congress leader said they will also make a timetable to ensure that exams are conducted and results are declared by a defined date.

Also Read | India Never Been Linked to a Group of People or Any Religion, Says Report.

"If our government comes, we will make a timetable for every job-related exam to ensure that these are conducted and results are declared on a defined date. The recruitment process will be done within a six-month period. If it is not done, action will be taken against concerned officials," she said.

She alleged that opposition parties were practising casteist politics in the state. She also alleged that they make promises but do not fulfil them.

"The promise which we have made of 20 lakh jobs, we have mentioned in detail how we are going to execute this. During elections, opposition parties divert people from the main issues. Why BJP doesn't speak about employment and other real issues? The government doesn't want you to be Atmanirbhar, they don't think that it's their responsibility to make you Atmanirbhar," she added.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)