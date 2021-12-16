Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 16 (ANI): Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party's screening committee will hold meetings starting Friday and candidates will be given tickets based on merit.

"Congress is a secular party in which discussions and debates are properly conducted. It has been decided to give tickets keeping in view the merit. Tickets will be given to the winning candidates. Congress is a secular party that follows a proper procedure. Tickets will be given on merit," Sidhu told reporters after the meeting with state's election committee.

Ajay Maken, who is the chairman of the screening committee constituted by the party in the state, will be meeting 30-40 people on Friday, said Sidhu.

He also said that the party will fight the polls with everyone's involvement. "Congress will come together as one, decide roles, give responsibility to every leader and worker, and fight this election. With every passing day, we are becoming stronger," he said.

Highlighting that three important resolutions were passed in the meeting, Sidhu said that the party is talking about common people and their welfare.

"Creating a welfare state was talked about. The decision of how to make the life of Punjabis better, will be kept in mind," Sidhu assured. (ANI)

