Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21 (ANI): Expressing confidence in the Congress Government's initiatives, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted on Thursday that the state is poised to elevate the industries, information technology, and related sectors to unprecedented levels in Telangana under the party's rule.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Hyderabad Business Seminar, themed "Promotion of trade between US and Telangana," organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and American Telugu Association (ATA) at T-Hub on Thursday, Uttam Kumar Reddy reaffirmed the commitment to driving Telangana's economic landscape to new heights.

Highlighting the legacy of the previous Congress government between 2004-2014, he underscored the pivotal role it played in developing global infrastructure in Hyderabad, attracting investments from leading companies worldwide.

He said, "Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), the 160-km long Outer Ring Road, the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway Corridor and other infrastructure projects executed by the Congress government laid the foundation for the placement of Hyderabad as a global city."

He emphasised the importance of building a robust foundation for talent acquisition by encouraging higher education. He expressed confidence that the new Congress government would propel Hyderabad and Telangana into unparalleled growth.

Addressing the audience, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy outlined the government's vision to set ambitious targets for the advancement of industries, innovation, and information technology.

He announced plans to promote these sectors in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, alongside developing new infrastructure and fortifying existing structures. He emphasised that the government's focus is not only on Hyderabad but also on ensuring equitable development across all regions of Telangana.

"Characterising Hyderabad as an ideal destination for global investors, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy cited its favourable climate, conducive atmosphere, and rich talent pool. He affirmed that Hyderabad remains the first choice for global investors, highlighting the city's potential to further boost investments and stimulate economic growth," stated a release from the minister's office.

Addressing concerns about saturation, the minister reassured that, despite the presence of global players, Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana continue to offer substantial opportunities for new investors.

He pledged to encourage existing companies to expand into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities while extending invitations to global corporations to explore the vast potential in Telangana.

The seminar also featured addresses by Jennifer Larson, Consul General of the US Embassy in Hyderabad, CII Telangana Chairman C Shekar Reddy, and ATA President Jayanth Challa, further emphasising the collaborative efforts towards fostering economic growth in the region. (ANI)

