Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that the Congress party will win more than 130 seats in the state.

Singh made the remark while speaking to ANI in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday ahead of the counting of votes which is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

"Tomorrow we will know where CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stands. We will win more than 130 seats, not less than that in Madhya Pradesh," the former CM said.

When asked about Congress party demanding extra security forces and suspecting apprehension of horse trading, the Congress leader said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does business, not politics."

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh also spoke to ANI ahead of the counting of votes saying they would get a clear majority in the state.

"In the last 18 years, the public has seen the arrogance of the BJP and this time the public will end the arrogance of the BJP and will give a chance to Kamal Nath for five years. We will get a clear majority in the state," Jaivardhan Singh said.

When asked about the party asking Congress candidates to reach the capital city if the emerge victorious, the Congress leader says that it is a natural process. He has confidence that the Congress candidates, whoever will win, will reach Kamal Nath and congratulate him (Nath) for becoming the Chief minister.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed confidence over formation of government in the state saying the BJP will form government with a huge majority.

"We are confident that the BJP is forming the government in the state with a huge majority. We got love, affection and blessings from every section of the society. Ladli Bahna have given their blessings and nieces and nephews have also not been left behind. The Bharatiya Janata Party has received support from every section of the society and we are going to form the government here with an overwhelming majority," the CM said while speaking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 with 77.82 percent voter turnout. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Most exit-poll projections released on Thursday evening put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress party. (ANI)

