Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 18 (ANI): Kolkata Police on Wednesday detained Congress workers as they held a protest against Union Minister Amit Shah's statement on Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress party is conducting protests across all states, targeting the government on these issues and demanding action and accountability.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over Amit Shah's remark on Ambedkar, saying, "They are against Ambedkar ji and his ideology."

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that BJP wanted to "finish" the Constitution, BR Ambedkar's work.

"This is against the Constitution. They were saying from the beginning that they would change the Constitution. They are against Ambedkar ji and his ideology. Their only work is to finish the Constitution and the work done by Ambedkar ji. The entire country knows this," Rahul Gandhi said.

This came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar and said that Shah exposed the Congress' dark history of insulting Ambedkar after which they were clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said that Congress sat in power for years but did nothing to empower the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

"In Parliament, Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress' dark history of insulting Dr Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST Communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth! Congress can try as they want but they can't deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST Communities have happened under their regimes. For years, they sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister listed the "Congress' sins" towards Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"The list of the Congress' sins towards Dr Ambedkar includes- Getting him defeated in elections not once but twice. Pandit Nehru campaigning against him and making his loss a prestige issue. Denying him a Bharat Ratna. Denying his portrait, a place of pride in Parliament's Central Hall," he said. (ANI)

