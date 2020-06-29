Patna , June 29: Congress workers on Monday rode bicycles, bullock carts and horse carts in Patna to protest against the increase in fuel prices.

The protesters raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during the demonstration.

"The fuel prices are rising almost every day. The country is already dealing with so many crises; the public should be given relief in such a situation. The government is trying to torture the public in different ways," said Madan Mohan Jha, Congress chief in Bihar. Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Rahul Gandhi Urges People to Join #SpeakUpAgainstFuelHike Campaign, Tweets Video Slamming BJP Govt.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah rode a bicycle in Bengaluru, from his residence to reach Minsk Square, to participate in the party's protest against the hike in fuel prices.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged people to join the "Speak Up Against Fuel Hike" campaign. The price of petrol on Monday increased to Rs 80.43 (a hike of 5 paise) and that of diesel increased to Rs 80.53 (a hike of 13 paise) in Delhi.

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. Fuel Prices Today: Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Day After No Revision of Rates; Check New Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metros.

The Congress has termed the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless", and urged the Central government to roll back the increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the people.

