New Delhi, June 29: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged people to join Congress's campaign against rising fuel prices in India. Rahul Gandhi shared a video wherein a voice can be heard saying "BJP government is rubbing salt on people's wounds" with regard to the increase in petrol and diesel prices for 21 consecutive days. "Come and join #SpeakUpAgainstFuelHike campaign," the Congress leader tweeted. Fuel Prices Today: Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Day After No Revision of Rates; Check New Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metros.

The video, shared by Rahul, is about a continuous hike in petrol and diesel prices. "Amid coronavirus pandemic and China crisis, the Centre has abandoned common man. The central government carried out a loot by hiking petrol and diesel price for 21 consecutive days. Poor and middle-class people are in distress. There is no job. Instead of providing relief to people, BJP government is rubbing salt on their wounds," a voice can be heard saying in the background of the video. Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices.

Rahul Gandhi Urges People to Join #SpeakUpAgainstFuelHike Campaign:

State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum had raised prices of petrol and diesel for 21 consecutive days since June 7. They had restarted the normal system of daily price reviews in line with costs following an 82-day hiatus. While there was no change in rates on June 28, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked once again today.

